Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $79,908.58 and $44.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

