Litex Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (LXT)

Litex (LXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Litex has a total market capitalization of $900,760.12 and $135,596.00 worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litex coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litex has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.



About Litex

LXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litex’s official website is litex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

Litex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litex using one of the exchanges listed above.

