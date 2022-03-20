Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.87% of Littelfuse worth $66,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

