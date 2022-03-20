Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

