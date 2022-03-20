LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.82% of LivePerson worth $46,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.