Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 33.9% Higher This Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $687,226.45 and approximately $15,743.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,302,528 coins and its circulating supply is 23,227,102 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

