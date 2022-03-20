LocalCoinSwap Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $797,632.17 and approximately $793.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00283856 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.01186087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

