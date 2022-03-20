Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

