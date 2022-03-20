Loopring [NEO] One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

