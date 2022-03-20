Lossless Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.32 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.20 or 0.06967627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,698.09 or 1.00017408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00040343 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.