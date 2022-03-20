Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

