Lua Swap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106733 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

