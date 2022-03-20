LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $132,913.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,734,235 coins and its circulating supply is 163,732,038 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

