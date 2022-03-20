Maecenas Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $135,740.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

