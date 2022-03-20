MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.21 million and $1.58 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

