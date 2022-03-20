MAPS Market Cap Achieves $44.18 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 28% against the US dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $44.18 million and approximately $627,304.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006312 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,667,760 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

