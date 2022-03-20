Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 836.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

