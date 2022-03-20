Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Hits $23.16 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Marlin has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $17.18 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.53 or 0.06911929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,415.88 or 0.99725048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

