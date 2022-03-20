MarteXcoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (MXT) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $7,376.91 and $4.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MarteXcoin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 5,969,903 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

