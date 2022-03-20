MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $118,126.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

