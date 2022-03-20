Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Mastercard worth $523,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $350.09. 6,748,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.01. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

