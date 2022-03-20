Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

