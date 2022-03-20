Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 143.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 143.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $583,493.41 and $93.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

