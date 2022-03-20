Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

