Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

