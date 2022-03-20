Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average is $271.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

