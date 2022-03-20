Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.