Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,266 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

