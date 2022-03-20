Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

