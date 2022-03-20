Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 91,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

