Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

