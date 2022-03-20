McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

MCD traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

