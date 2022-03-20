McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,741,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

