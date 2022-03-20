Mdex (MDX) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $205.70 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,041,270 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

