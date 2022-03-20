Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. 15,998,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.