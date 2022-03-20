megaBONK 1-Day Volume Hits $4,302.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $87,341.99 and $4,302.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

