Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,532 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average is $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

