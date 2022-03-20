Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 353,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,148. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.