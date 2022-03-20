Melone Private Wealth LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $347.19. 5,749,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,657. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $320.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

