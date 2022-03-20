Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $313.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $313.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

