Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

