Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981,334. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

