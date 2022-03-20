Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

