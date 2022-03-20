Method Finance (MTHD) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Method Finance (MTHD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $203,771.24 and approximately $8,597.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00106053 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

