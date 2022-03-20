Metronome (MET) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,629.00

Metronome (MET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005239 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and $26,629.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.37 or 0.06978173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.01 or 0.99931450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041585 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,928,713 coins and its circulating supply is 13,784,139 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

