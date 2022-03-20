Metronome (MET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,312.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $25,312.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,928,713 coins and its circulating supply is 13,784,139 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

