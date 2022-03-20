Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

