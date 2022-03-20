Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 28.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

