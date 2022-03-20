Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99,455 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

