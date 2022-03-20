Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

